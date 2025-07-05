Subscribe

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online, predicted XIs

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online, predicted XIs

Koushik Paul
Published5 Jul 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Advertisement
PSG will hope for an entry in the semifinals in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
PSG will hope for an entry in the semifinals in FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (AP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming for another silverware after their maiden Champions League triumph when the Ligue 1 giants take on German heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday.    

Advertisement

PSG vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

In total, PSG and Bayern Munich have played 14 matches against each other with the German side winning eight games while the Ligue 1 club were able to win six games. No game ended in draws. 

PSG vs Bayern Munich probable starting XIs 

PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich: Neuer (GK), Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Coman, Kane.

When & where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live

The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal will be streamed live on DAZN - FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Fans can register on DAZN to watch the quarterfinal match. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India.

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsPSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online, predicted XIs
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts