PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online, predicted XIs

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming for another silverware after their maiden Champions League triumph when the Ligue 1 giants take on German heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday.

PSG vs Bayern Munich head-to-head In total, PSG and Bayern Munich have played 14 matches against each other with the German side winning eight games while the Ligue 1 club were able to win six games. No game ended in draws.

PSG vs Bayern Munich probable starting XIs PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich: Neuer (GK), Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Coman, Kane.

When & where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal will be streamed live on DAZN - FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Fans can register on DAZN to watch the quarterfinal match. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India.