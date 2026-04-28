PSG vs Bayern Munich: Who will win in Champions League semifinal Leg 1? AI predictions, probable lineups, team news

Keeping their quest for back-to-back UEFA Champions League intact, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster semifinal first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. While six-time European campions Bayern Munich are coming after humbling La Liga giants Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, PSG kept their dreams alive with a solid beating of Premier League powerhouse Liverpool.

Coached by Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich had already defeated PSG once earlier on this edition of the Champions League. Having said that, PSG are in tremendous form lately, having secured their top position in Ligue 1 with back-to-back wins. PSG will have the home advantage.

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PSG vs Bayern Munich team news PSG: The good news for PSG is the availability of Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes, who returned from the injury suffered in Ligue 1. Vitinha has returned to training while Fabian Ruiz has shown is match fitness against Angers in Ligue 1. Both are expected to start against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga giants will be without their head coach Vincent Kompany, who has been suspended for a match after taking three yellow cards. To add more to the misery, Serge Gnabry has ruled out for the rest of the season. They are unlikely to get the services of Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl too.

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL head-to-head record Bayern Munich hold a slight 9-7 edge against PSG in the Champions League with zero draws. In the last six meetings, Bayern Munich emerged as winners in five games while PSG winning only once.

PSG vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups PSG: Matvéi Safónov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, – Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (GK), Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luiz Diaz, Harry Kane

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Who will win? Come to the semifinal stage of Champions League, every match is going to be a tough contest - PSG vs Bayern Munich won't be anything different. While PSG will have a slight home advantage, but it all boils down to who handles pressure better on the given day.

With just a few hours to go before the kickoff, we are Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Gemini about the outcome of the PSG vs Bayern Champions League semifinal first leg. Here's what they had to say.

According to ChatGPT, it could be a draw. “Short answer: a draw is the most likely outcome, with a slight lean toward PSG not losing at home,” said ChatGPT when asked about the outcome of the game. Gemini too predicted a high-scoring stalemate or a narrow win or Bayern Munich.

View full Image View full Image PSG head coach Luis Enrique (C) speaks with Vitinha (R) and Fabian Ruiz during a training session. ( AFP )

"Most analysts are predicting a high-scoring draw (2–2) or a narrow Bayern Munich win. PSG has a phenomenal home record and the "defending champion" aura, but Bayern's clinical attack (led by Kane and Jamal Musiala) has consistently exploited PSG’s defense in recent head-to-head encounters," said Gemini.

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