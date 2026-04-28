PSG vs Bayern Munich: Who will win in Champions League semifinal Leg 1? AI predictions, probable lineups, team news

Keeping their quest for back-to-back UEFA Champions League intact, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster semifinal first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. While six-time European campions Bayern Munich are coming after humbling La Liga giants Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, PSG kept their dreams alive with a solid beating of Premier League powerhouse Liverpool.
Coached by Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich had already defeated PSG once earlier on this edition of the Champions League. Having said that, PSG are in tremendous form lately, having secured their top position in Ligue 1 with back-to-back wins. PSG will have the home advantage.
PSG: The good news for PSG is the availability of Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes, who returned from the injury suffered in Ligue 1. Vitinha has returned to training while Fabian Ruiz has shown is match fitness against Angers in Ligue 1. Both are expected to start against Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga giants will be without their head coach Vincent Kompany, who has been suspended for a match after taking three yellow cards. To add more to the misery, Serge Gnabry has ruled out for the rest of the season. They are unlikely to get the services of Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl too.
Bayern Munich hold a slight 9-7 edge against PSG in the Champions League with zero draws. In the last six meetings, Bayern Munich emerged as winners in five games while PSG winning only once.
PSG: Matvéi Safónov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, – Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (GK), Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luiz Diaz, Harry Kane
Come to the semifinal stage of Champions League, every match is going to be a tough contest - PSG vs Bayern Munich won't be anything different. While PSG will have a slight home advantage, but it all boils down to who handles pressure better on the given day.
With just a few hours to go before the kickoff, we are Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Gemini about the outcome of the PSG vs Bayern Champions League semifinal first leg. Here's what they had to say.
According to ChatGPT, it could be a draw. “Short answer: a draw is the most likely outcome, with a slight lean toward PSG not losing at home,” said ChatGPT when asked about the outcome of the game. Gemini too predicted a high-scoring stalemate or a narrow win or Bayern Munich.
"Most analysts are predicting a high-scoring draw (2–2) or a narrow Bayern Munich win. PSG has a phenomenal home record and the "defending champion" aura, but Bayern's clinical attack (led by Kane and Jamal Musiala) has consistently exploited PSG’s defense in recent head-to-head encounters," said Gemini.
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in India. The PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League semifinal first leg will be televised live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), Sony Sports 4 (Kannada) channels from 12:30 AM on April 29. Live streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League semifinal first leg will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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