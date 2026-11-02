Pure cinema from Messi! How did Inter Miami captain score his 937th career goal, against New England in MLS? Watch video

There is no stopping Lionel Messi. Nearly a month after playing for the last time in national colours, the former Argentina captain once displayed his skills on the pitch with an assist and a goal, even at 39, to lift Inter Miami to the second spot in the MLS 2026 Eastern Conference standings with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory of New England Revolution.

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After a barren first half, Daniel Gazdag took passes from defenders Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller in the 53rd minute to find the back of the net with a right-footed shot past Dayne St. Clair to give New England Revolution the lead with his second goal in 11 appearances this season.

Inter Miami didn't have to wait for long. Messi and Telasco Segovia set up German Berterame for the equaliser to leve the score in the 69th minute. It was the first goal contribution for Messi in three matches. Berterame has 10 goals and 10 assists in his first MLS season.

The moment of magic came in the 83rd minute when Messi came through with the winner, scoring his league-leading 26th goal with another assist from Segovia - his career-high 12th in his second full season. Messi is tied for the second most assists this season with 16.

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Watch how Messi landed the winner Messi was the primary architect of his own matchwinner. He picked up a loose ball about 30 yards from the goal. The Inter Miami captain dribbled past a few New England defenders before pushing the ball forward. Segovia played the most crucial part. The Venezuelan footballer provided a critical touch to keep the play alive, shielding another defender.

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He then played the ball back onto his captain's left foot, whose left-footed shot goes past New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner into the bottom left corner. It was Messi's 937th career goal, 38 goals still shy of Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's 985 career goals.

The victory also ensured Inter Miami seal a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. Had Inter Miami lost or played out a draw against New England Revolution, then they had to wait till Decision Day on November 7 to get into North America's top club competition.

What did Inter Miami manager say? Inter Miami manager Cristian González was in all praise for his captain. "I have no doubt that he's the best of all," González said after the game. None of them can compare to him when it comes to respect for his colleagues. Leo at his age and what he does, from my point of view, deserves the MVP and also the Ballon d'Or. I hope he can achieve it."

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“It makes me very happy for the players and for the club, we are on the side of contributing things. We are at a club that is in continuous growth, I have players committed to us. We needed to win and we challenged ourselves on what kind of team we wanted to be,” added González.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in