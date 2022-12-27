Qatar 2022 voted best FIFA World Cup of 21st century2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM IST
This was the first world cup to be staged in the Middle East.
This was the first world cup to be staged in the Middle East.
With a staggering 78% of the vote, Qatar 2022 in Qatar has been selected as the best FIFA World Cup of this century in a BBC Sport poll. The 2002 World Cup (Japan/South Korea) came in second place with only 6% of the vote, followed by 2014 (Brazil) with 5%, 2006 (Germany) and 2018 (Russia), which tied for fourth place with 4% each and 2010 (South Africa), which received 3%.