Qatar 2022 voted best FIFA World Cup of 21st century

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the final match to become the first player to score in each of the knockout stages since Mexico 1986, when the round of 16 was originally introduced. He also equaled Lothar Matthaus' record of 25 world cup appearances by a player during the semifinal match against Croatia before surpassing it in the championship game. Messi also set a record for the oldest player to score five goals in a single world cup.