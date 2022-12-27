Qatar 2022 voted best FIFA World Cup of 21st century

Qatar 2022 voted best FIFA World Cup of 21st century2 min read . 11:53 AM IST
This was the first world cup to be staged in the Middle East.
This was the first world cup to be staged in the Middle East.
With a staggering 78% of the vote, Qatar 2022 in Qatar has been selected as the best FIFA World Cup of this century in a BBC Sport poll. The 2002 World Cup (Japan/South Korea) came in second place with only 6% of the vote, followed by 2014 (Brazil) with 5%, 2006 (Germany) and 2018 (Russia), which tied for fourth place with 4% each and 2010 (South Africa), which received 3%.
With a staggering 78% of the vote, Qatar 2022 in Qatar has been selected as the best FIFA World Cup of this century in a BBC Sport poll. The 2002 World Cup (Japan/South Korea) came in second place with only 6% of the vote, followed by 2014 (Brazil) with 5%, 2006 (Germany) and 2018 (Russia), which tied for fourth place with 4% each and 2010 (South Africa), which received 3%.
Lionel Messi finally won the one prize he had failed to win throughout his extended career after Argentina's exciting penalty shootout victory over the defending champions France. Upsets by smaller teams, goals aplenty and comeback mayhem characterised the historic tournament. This was the first world cup to be staged in the Middle East.
Lionel Messi won the World Cup by defeating a spirited France team 3-2 on penalties, cementing Qatar's history in football for a variety of reasons. Morocco made history in Qatar by being the first African and Arab side to get to the semi-finals. Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and a number of other prominent figures in sports declared the tournament to be the finest ever owing to the game's inclusion and diversity.
Prior to hosting what is arguably the best final in history, Qatar 2022 saw a number of other firsts. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Group H rival Ghana to become the first player to score at five different FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).
When his nation thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their tournament opener, Spain's Gavi became the first player born in 2004 to score in Qatar.
With 52 goals, Olivier Giroud surpassed Michel Platini as France's all-time greatest scorer. He later increased that total to 53 with his headed goal against England in the quarterfinal.
Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the final match to become the first player to score in each of the knockout stages since Mexico 1986, when the round of 16 was originally introduced. He also equaled Lothar Matthaus' record of 25 world cup appearances by a player during the semifinal match against Croatia before surpassing it in the championship game. Messi also set a record for the oldest player to score five goals in a single world cup.