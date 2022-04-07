Qatar braces for a ‘Malayali wave’

The flight to Doha and back, a short stay in the city, and tickets for two or three matches will together cost Basheer around ₹1–1.25 lakh, but despite his limited means he is determined to be there. “I have been planning this trip for a while. But I am not sure now, as Rukkiya (his wife) and I are expecting another child. God willing, I would still be going," he said. “I have friends in Doha who will make arrangements for my stay. Many friends from here also intend to go. I would do anything to watch Messi play, at least once in my lifetime."