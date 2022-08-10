Qatar FIFA World Cup to start a day earlier than planned: Report1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:25 PM IST
In the earlier schedule for FIFA the matches were set to begin from 21 November with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands
The opening match for this year's World Cup in Qatar will be brought forward by one day to November 20, senior football sources told AFP on Wednesday.