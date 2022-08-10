The opening match for this year's World Cup in Qatar will be brought forward by one day to November 20, senior football sources told AFP on Wednesday.

FIFA and the Qatari organisers have agreed the change, the sources said. According to the current schedule, Senegal and the Netherlands play the first game on November 21, followed by the official inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador later that day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.