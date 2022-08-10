Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football News /  Qatar FIFA World Cup to start a day earlier than planned: Report

Qatar FIFA World Cup to start a day earlier than planned: Report

FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022AFP

In the earlier schedule for FIFA the matches were set to begin from 21 November with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands

The opening match for this year's World Cup in Qatar will be brought forward by one day to November 20, senior football sources told AFP on Wednesday.

FIFA and the Qatari organisers have agreed the change, the sources said. According to the current schedule, Senegal and the Netherlands play the first game on November 21, followed by the official inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador later that day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.