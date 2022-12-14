Qatar final to be Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup game

Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup game final on Sunday will be his last game.
Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup game final on Sunday will be his last game.
"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.
"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.
"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," he added.
"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," he added.
Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.
Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.
After Argentina crushed Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals, skipper Lionel Messi urged his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion before gearing up for the crucial final match on Sunday against France or Morocco. "Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" said Messi
After Argentina crushed Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals, skipper Lionel Messi urged his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion before gearing up for the crucial final match on Sunday against France or Morocco. "Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" said Messi
The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.
The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.
With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.
With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.
"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."
"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."
Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.
Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.
Argentina's captain, who seems to be on a mission to win the world cup, said in a press conference, "We're an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match."
Argentina's captain, who seems to be on a mission to win the world cup, said in a press conference, "We're an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match."
“We knew that sometimes they were not really tidy and would leave space behind."
“We knew that sometimes they were not really tidy and would leave space behind."
The second semifinal will take place on 15 December at the Al Bayt Stadium where defending champions France will take on a spirited Morocco who have made it to their maiden World Cup semifinal.
The second semifinal will take place on 15 December at the Al Bayt Stadium where defending champions France will take on a spirited Morocco who have made it to their maiden World Cup semifinal.
Argentina will play the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco on Sunday in the championship after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni's team to a 3-0 victory against Croatia.
Argentina will play the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco on Sunday in the championship after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni's team to a 3-0 victory against Croatia.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.