Quote of the Day by Johan Cruyff: Why Dutch legend says ‘goalkeeper is the first attacker & striker the first defender’

"The goalkeeper is the first attacker, and the striker the first defender.” Well, seeing this, any football fan would be speaker of the above-mentioned line foolish or doesn't have any football knowledge at all. But if delved deeper, one might fight the inner meaning behind this quote. The famous quote belongs to Dutch legendary footballer Johan Cruyff.

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He believed in total football, and was against the idea of players being defined by their traditional positions - goalkeepers, defended, midfielder and forward. Instead, Cruyff opined that football should be played as a collective responsibility as a game of space and fluid lines.

Why Johan Cruyff made the quote? Cruyff's main objective was to make everyone understand the use to the field collectively. If a goalkeeper starts the attack and an attacker makes the first defence, it allows the team to attack and defend by using the pitch in a collective manner. That means every single player in the field will have to be comfortable in passing, thinking and defending, regardless of their positions.

On the ground, Cruyff saw a single unit and not 11 individuals.

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Why goalkeeper is the first attacker? In modern day football, a goalkeeper's only job is to stop the shots and boot the ball as far as possible down the field. He found this role as a waste of possession. Cruyff wanted the goalkeeper to act as an extra outfield player. Instead of just stopping shots and booting the football, he should play as a sweeper-keeper, passing the ball to find the defenders or the midfielders.

This not only creates an numerical advantage, but also allows the team press over the opponents. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is one such individual who played under Cruyff. In modern day football, the likes of Manuel Neuer, Ederson or David Raya are some of the goalkeepers, who are excellent with their feet.

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Why striker is the first defender? Cruyff thought differently. At a time when the basic football knowledge talks about defence at the back, Cruyff said it start from the front. After the second team loses the ball possession, the striker of the first team is closest to the opposition. The Dutch start believed that if the striker immediately harasses the opposition defenders, it disrupts their flow to build an attack.

Cruyff, who died in 2016, also stated that, if the striker forces the opponent into rushed clearances or mistakes in their own half, it allows their own midfielders and defenders easy to penetrate.

In today's football, the high-pressing football is being played by the likes of Erling Haaland and Roberto Firmino (at his peak at Liverpool).

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Johan Cruyff's stats Regarded as one of the greatest to play the game, Cruyff won the Ballon d'Or thrice in 1971, 1973, and 1974. At the 1974 World Cup, Cruyff single-handedly led Netherlands to the final with three goals and three assists. However, the Dutch lost to West Germany in the final.

At the club level, Cruyff most of his time at Ajax and Barcelona. He played over 500 matches at the club level and scored close to 300 goals. In his managerial career, Cruyff served as the coach of Ajax, Barcelona and Catalonia.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in