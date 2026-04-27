Quote of the day by Lionel Messi: ‘The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct’

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi once said, “The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct.” The idea is simple: while we tend to overanalyse choices, the most effective decisions often come from an inner sense shaped by experience rather than constant overthinking.

What the quote means Simply put, according to Lionel Messi, one's mind is slow and analytical. It weighs pros and cons, which can lead to confusion and doubt, and you end up worrying about your mistakes.

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Instinct, on the other hand, is just a gut feeling, and in this, you don't think much. When you go by your gut feeling, you are being shaped by your past experiences, habits and training.

In football, you don't get the time to think about your next move. Instead, you only get a split second to decide if you want to pass, dribble or shoot.

As far as your daily life is concerned, it is important to listen to your gut when you're looking to achieve a goal, and when you're prepared, your instinct often points you to the right move before your mind can over-analyse and confuse things.

Where it comes from There is no clear evidence as to where Lionel Messi's quote originally comes from. The quote, though, became widely known during Adidas's "Impossible is Nothing" campaign ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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How to apply it today The "First Thought" rule: This is the simplest step in the process. Instead of overthinking, all you have to do is notice the first solution that pops into your head before weighing the pros and cons.

“Thin-slicing” for complex decisions: If you are faced with a complex problem, set a timer for 60 seconds, or whatever time you set. You then have to come up with a solution in that dedicated time.

Lower the "conscious volume": If you are stuck in an "analysis paralysis" (Which means overthinking a move until you're frozen), you have to exit your mind "physically". You have to either take three deep breaths or move your body. This "resets" your nervous system, helping you get out of your analytical mind and back into the centre of action.

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About Lionel Messi Lionel Messi was born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina, and is considered one of the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) in modern football. At just 13 years old, Messi joined FC Barcelona's youth team.

At the age of 17, in 2004, Messi made his Barcelona first-team debut, and the rest is history. He went on to become Barcelona's all-time leading goal-scorer with 672 goals. He won 10 LaLiga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League titles, and 7 Copa del Rey titles with the Catalan club.

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In 2021, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain and won two Ligue 1 titles with the French club. He is currently with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, and have won the Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup.