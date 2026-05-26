Quote of the Day by Maradona: ‘When you enter the pitch, life disappears, problems disappear, everything disappears’

Diego Maradona was worshiped by all around the world, even by those who were not a fan of football. From the opponents who wanted to applaud his goals, to then legends of the game bowing down to his solo goals, Maradona was an “unparalleled magician” and “the eternal” as called by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi respectively.

Advertisement

Although Maradona passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 in 2020, the Argentine's words still motivates millions of fans globally even today. One such quote by Maradona was “When you enter the pitch, life disappears, problems disappear, everything disappears.”

Also Read | Diego Maradona offers central bankers enduring lessons

While the exact date of Maradona's words are hard to trace, but it is believed that the Argentine superstar made these comments around 2001 when he retired from international football.

Advertisement

What is the meaning of Maradona's quote? The aforementioned Maradona's quote has a deep meaning. It talks about the power of absolute presence and ultimate escape. While saying these words, Maradona was describing the his great escape from the off-the-field pressures that engulfed him. As soon as he entered a football pitch, Maradona completely focussed on his game, leaving everything behind.

Why Maradona said this quote? Maradona's life was an absolute circus. When not playing football, Maradona was being constantly hunted by the paparazzi. He was also trapped by severe substance abuse and was also understood to have been associated with the Italian mafia during his Napoli days. On top of that, there was burden of carrying Argentina single-handedly on a football pitch.

Advertisement

But the moment he put his foot past the white touchline, none of those mattered for Maradona. The rectangular field of 105 meters by 68 meters was Maradona's canvas for those 90 minutes. For those one and half hours, Maradona was free as the controversies couldn't follow him on grass.

Also Read | Messi dedicates eighth Ballon d'Or to Maradona

The quote also highlights how sports can simply erase the complexities of human existence. While real life is complicated and full of gray areas, football is simple - which has a ball, an opponent and a net.

Diego Maradona's career stats for Argentina In 91 matches for Argentina, Maradona scored 34 goals and played in four FIFA World Cups. He will mostly be remembered for the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico where he single-handedly won the coveted trophy for Argentina. Maradona won the Golden Ball in 1986 World Cup.

Advertisement

The highlight was Maradona's career was Argentina's 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England for two reasons. The first goal he scored was an unpenalised handling foul, which is known as the 'Hand of God'. For the second goal, Maradone dribbled past five England defenders to score the 'Goal of the Century', voted by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in