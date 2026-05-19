Quote of the Day by Pele: ‘The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning’

In the modern-era where people look for overnight success, a quote by legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, “The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning” still stands tall. In reality, success lasts longer when it is achieved by overcoming challenges. Success needs time.

Not only it builds our habits, but also helps to build expertise and navigate through numerous setbacks. It also allows a person's personal growth in an invisible way and builds a long-term resilience inside.

One of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, Pele symbolised excellence, sportsmanshit and an inspiration globally. Known as the “The King of Football”, Pele's impact went far beyond a football ground and made him one of the most influential figures of his time.

What does Pele's quote mean? The quote “The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning” means success can be defined as success when it is earned through struggle, hard work and lot of sweat. Overnight achievements don't have a longer future and can even lead one's foot off the ground, thus bringing in short-lived happiness and joy.

How does Pele's quote matter even today? Although Pele might have passed away in 2022 at the age of 82, but his quote still remind the current generation to stay grounded. It reminds that perseverance and effort bring fulfilment in one's life. We often face challenges in life everyday but Pele quote inspires us to navigate those and be a better and stronger human being.

Victory achieved through struggle feels more meaningful as it represents growth, resilience and determination. Pele's quote also encourages us to remain competitive in today's pressure-driven society.

Pele's career statistics Having started his professional career at the age of 15 at Santos, Pele made his national team debut at the age of 16. During his time in international football, Pele lifted the FIFA World Cup thrice in 1958, 1962 and 1970. In fact, he was the youngest to win a football World Cup at the age of 17.

With 77 goals in 92 games, Pele held the record of Brazil's all-time top goal-scorers for over five decades until it was broken by Neymar. At the club level, Pele is Santos' all-time top goal-scorer with 643 goals in 659 games and led the club to 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores, and Intercontinental Cup. He retired from the game with 1279 goals in 1363 games.

Also Read | Why There's Nobody Like Pele