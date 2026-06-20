Quote of the day by Lionel Messi: ‘Money is not a motivating factor…’

In a sports world dominated by eye-watering contracts, transfer dramas, and endorsement empires, Lionel Messi offers a strikingly simple truth. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion has repeatedly made it clear that his fire comes from something far more elemental than money: the pure joy of having a ball at his feet.

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The Argentine football legend, distilled his entire philosophy into one powerful statement: “Money is not a motivating factor. Money doesn't thrill me or make me play better because there are benefits to being wealthy. I'm just happy with a ball at my feet. My motivation comes from playing the game I love. If I wasn't paid to be a professional footballer I would willingly play for nothing.”

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In an era of burnout, side-hustle culture, and constant comparison, Messi’s words invite us to reconnect with the original “why” behind what we do, whether on the pitch, in the office, or in creative pursuits.

This philosophy has powered one of the longest and most consistent careers in modern football. Even at 38, Lionel Messi continues to demonstrate that love for the craft outlasts contracts and trophies.

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What it means Lionel Messi’s statement draws a clear line between extrinsic motivation, such as money, fame, and external validation, and intrinsic motivation, such as joy, mastery, and love of the process. He acknowledges that wealth brings comforts and security, yet insists it does not improve his performance or deepen his commitment.

The real engine, he says, is the simple act of playing football, the same feeling he had as a child in Rosario. This mindset explains his remarkable longevity. When motivation is internal, setbacks (injuries, criticism, team struggles) become temporary obstacles rather than career-threatening crises. The work itself remains rewarding, so the dedication stays authentic and renewable year after year.

Where it comes from The quote is widely attributed to Lionel Messi and has circulated on major quote platforms and social media for over a decade.

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He has consistently spoken about football as something he would do for free, about the childhood joy that never left him, and about the game itself being the ultimate reward. The words crystallize a philosophy he has lived from the difficult early years in Barcelona’s La Masia academy through record-breaking seasons to lifting the World Cup in 2022. It is less a one-off soundbite and more a distillation of the humility and love that have defined his entire journey.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Protect your “ball at your feet” Identify the core activity in your work or craft that brings you genuine absorption and joy, the part you would do even without applause or pay. Schedule protected time for it daily. Messi still trains and plays with visible delight; that daily reconnection keeps the fire alive.

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Takeaway 2: Let passion be the anchor during tough seasons Money and status fluctuate. When projects fail, clients leave, or motivation dips, return to the intrinsic reason you started. This mental shift builds the resilience Messi has shown through injuries, tactical changes, and the long wait for major international trophies.

Takeaway 3: Design environments around intrinsic drivers Whether you lead a team, mentor juniors, or raise children, emphasize mastery, autonomy, and purpose over pure rewards. Bonuses and recognition work best as supplements, not replacements. Cultures built on genuine love for the work consistently outperform those driven only by targets.

About Lionel Messi Born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Andrés Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child, he moved to Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy at age 13, where the club supported his treatment. What followed was a story of almost fictional consistency: 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

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Messi’s greatness has never been just about numbers. It is the way he has carried himself, quiet, relentlessly focused, and visibly happiest when the ball is at his feet. He led Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022, fulfilling a lifelong dream that many believed had passed him by.

As of 2026, he continues to play for Inter Miami (contract extended through 2028) while remaining a global ambassador for the sport. Off the pitch he is a devoted family man and a figure admired for his humility and grounded nature despite unimaginable success and wealth.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.