Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:59 AM IST
A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
MANCHESTER : A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×