Raphinha delivered a strong second-half hat-trick as Barcelona cruised to a 5-1 victory over Deportivo de A Coruña at the Estadio ABANCA-Riazor on Sunday. The result moved Hansi Flick’s side five points clear at the top of La Liga and six ahead of Real Madrid, who had lost at home the previous day. A crowd of 30,793 watched the leaders climb to 39 points from 14 matches.

The matchday 14 fixture marked the first top-flight meeting at Riazor since the 2017-18 season. Barcelona arrived as league leaders, while Deportivo, under Antonio Hidalgo and back in the top division after an eight-year absence, showed early spirit before being overwhelmed after the break. Sunday also fell on Barcelona’s 127th anniversary, a milestone the club had highlighted in its pre-match notes.

Early goals set a frantic pace Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute with a left-footed finish from the right side of the box that nestled into the bottom left corner, created by Pedri. Deportivo responded quickly. In the ninth minute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled matters with a right-footed strike from the centre of the area.

Barcelona restored their lead in the 20th minute when Dani Olmo headed home Anthony Gordon’s cross. The opening half also produced early bookings: João Cancelo was cautioned in the fifth minute, and Giacomo Quagliata received a yellow card in the 23rd minute for a foul on Yamal. Hidalgo was later booked for dissent. There were no penalties or red cards in the contest.

Raphinha takes control after half-time Raphinha struck five minutes into the second half, heading in a cross from Lamine Yamal to make it 3-1. He added a second in the 83rd minute with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, then completed his hat-trick in the first of three added minutes with a close-range left-footed finish, again assisted by Yamal.

Yamal finished with a goal and two assists for a standout afternoon. He was booked in the 94th minute for a foul. Frenkie de Jong left the field injured in the 65th minute.

Clearer lead at the summit The victory leaves Barcelona firmly in command. The visitors have now scored 56 goals and claimed 13 wins from 14 league games. Atletico Madrid sit second on 34 points, while Real Madrid, beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves on Saturday, are third on 33.

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