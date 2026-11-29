Raphinha delivered a strong second-half hat-trick as Barcelona cruised to a 5-1 victory over Deportivo de A Coruña at the Estadio ABANCA-Riazor on Sunday. The result moved Hansi Flick’s side five points clear at the top of La Liga and six ahead of Real Madrid, who had lost at home the previous day. A crowd of 30,793 watched the leaders climb to 39 points from 14 matches.

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The matchday 14 fixture marked the first top-flight meeting at Riazor since the 2017-18 season. Barcelona arrived as league leaders, while Deportivo, under Antonio Hidalgo and back in the top division after an eight-year absence, showed early spirit before being overwhelmed after the break. Sunday also fell on Barcelona’s 127th anniversary, a milestone the club had highlighted in its pre-match notes.

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Early goals set a frantic pace Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute with a left-footed finish from the right side of the box that nestled into the bottom left corner, created by Pedri. Deportivo responded quickly. In the ninth minute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled matters with a right-footed strike from the centre of the area.

Barcelona restored their lead in the 20th minute when Dani Olmo headed home Anthony Gordon’s cross. The opening half also produced early bookings: João Cancelo was cautioned in the fifth minute, and Giacomo Quagliata received a yellow card in the 23rd minute for a foul on Yamal. Hidalgo was later booked for dissent. There were no penalties or red cards in the contest.

Raphinha takes control after half-time Raphinha struck five minutes into the second half, heading in a cross from Lamine Yamal to make it 3-1. He added a second in the 83rd minute with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, then completed his hat-trick in the first of three added minutes with a close-range left-footed finish, again assisted by Yamal.

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Yamal finished with a goal and two assists for a standout afternoon. He was booked in the 94th minute for a foul. Frenkie de Jong left the field injured in the 65th minute.

Clearer lead at the summit The victory leaves Barcelona firmly in command. The visitors have now scored 56 goals and claimed 13 wins from 14 league games. Atletico Madrid sit second on 34 points, while Real Madrid, beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves on Saturday, are third on 33.

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Deportivo remain on 15 points from 14 matches. Raphinha’s three goals, combined with Lamine Yamal’s creativity and a dominant second-half display, gave Hansi Flick’s side a comfortable afternoon and a bigger cushion at the top of La Liga.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.