Rasmus Hoejlund pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with 'siuuu' post after brace in Denmark's 4-1 win over Portugal

Denmark’s Rasmus Hoejlund took centre stage in Braga on Saturday, November 14, scoring twice as his side beat Portugal 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League clash. After full-time, the Danish striker marked the moment with an Instagram post that paid direct tribute to his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Denmark beat Portugal in Braga Denmark went ahead just before half-time when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after Rúben Dias was penalised for handball. Rasmus Hoejlund then struck twice in quick succession early in the second half. He volleyed home the second goal in the 49th minute after neat build-up play, before finishing low past Diogo Costa in the 57th minute to put Denmark 3-0 up. Joachim Andersen headed in a fourth in the 75th minute.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back for Portugal in the third minute of stoppage time, but it changed little in front of 24,879 fans at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Rasmus Hoejlund’s Instagram tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo Once the match finished, Rasmus Hoejlund posted a celebration photo and wrote: “I think the only appropriate caption here is siuuuu.” The message carried extra meaning because this was Portugal’s first game since Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football.

The evening in Braga had been organised as a tribute to the Portugal legend, who ends his international career as the record holder for both goals (146) and appearances (234) in men’s senior international football. Several tributes took place before and during the match, yet Hoejlund’s brace ensured Denmark left with the points.

What Rasmus Hoejlund has said about Cristiano Ronaldo before Rasmus Hoejlund has long spoken openly about Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on him. After scoring in Denmark’s 4-2 home defeat to Portugal in Copenhagen on October 1, he copied Ronaldo’s trademark celebration and later explained the gesture.

“When I scored, I didn’t think twice. I wanted Cristiano to know there are still players inspired by everything he has achieved,” he said. “He has given so much to football, and I have nothing but respect for him. Maybe, one day, when my career is over, I’ll look back and realise how lucky I was to play in the same era as my idol.”

What the result means in the Nations League Portugal had already qualified for the quarterfinals after winning their first four group games and remain top of Group A4 on 12 points. They need to avoid defeat against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday, November 17, to finish as group winners. Denmark sit second with nine points and host Norway on the same night. Hoejlund has now scored five goals in five Nations League appearances this campaign. Only England’s Harry Kane (seven) and Sweden’s Viktor Gyökeres (six) have scored more in the competition.