Rasmus Hoejlund pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with 'siuuu' post after brace in Denmark's 4-1 win over Portugal

Denmark’s Rasmus Hoejlund took centre stage in Braga on Saturday, November 14, scoring twice as his side beat Portugal 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League clash. After full-time, the Danish striker marked the moment with an Instagram post that paid direct tribute to his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

How Denmark beat Portugal in Braga Denmark went ahead just before half-time when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after Rúben Dias was penalised for handball. Rasmus Hoejlund then struck twice in quick succession early in the second half. He volleyed home the second goal in the 49th minute after neat build-up play, before finishing low past Diogo Costa in the 57th minute to put Denmark 3-0 up. Joachim Andersen headed in a fourth in the 75th minute.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back for Portugal in the third minute of stoppage time, but it changed little in front of 24,879 fans at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Rasmus Hoejlund’s Instagram tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo Once the match finished, Rasmus Hoejlund posted a celebration photo and wrote: “I think the only appropriate caption here is siuuuu.” The message carried extra meaning because this was Portugal’s first game since Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football.

Advertisement

The evening in Braga had been organised as a tribute to the Portugal legend, who ends his international career as the record holder for both goals (146) and appearances (234) in men’s senior international football. Several tributes took place before and during the match, yet Hoejlund’s brace ensured Denmark left with the points.

Advertisement

What Rasmus Hoejlund has said about Cristiano Ronaldo before Rasmus Hoejlund has long spoken openly about Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on him. After scoring in Denmark’s 4-2 home defeat to Portugal in Copenhagen on October 1, he copied Ronaldo’s trademark celebration and later explained the gesture.

“When I scored, I didn’t think twice. I wanted Cristiano to know there are still players inspired by everything he has achieved,” he said. “He has given so much to football, and I have nothing but respect for him. Maybe, one day, when my career is over, I’ll look back and realise how lucky I was to play in the same era as my idol.”

What the result means in the Nations League Portugal had already qualified for the quarterfinals after winning their first four group games and remain top of Group A4 on 12 points. They need to avoid defeat against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday, November 17, to finish as group winners. Denmark sit second with nine points and host Norway on the same night. Hoejlund has now scored five goals in five Nations League appearances this campaign. Only England’s Harry Kane (seven) and Sweden’s Viktor Gyökeres (six) have scored more in the competition.

Advertisement

Club Brugge forward Carlos Forbs wore Ronaldo’s number seven shirt after coming off the bench just after the hour mark, but he made little impact as Denmark’s finishing and organisation proved decisive. Hoejlund’s double and the subsequent “siuuu” post highlighted both his importance for Denmark and the lasting regard in which many players still hold Ronaldo following his exit from the national team.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.