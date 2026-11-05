RB Leipzig vs Manchester City standings: Enzo Maresca's side jump to seventh place in UEFA Champions League with 3-2 win

Manchester City moved into the top eight of the UEFA Champions League standings following a 3-2 win over German outfit RB Leipzig on the fourth matchday in Germany on Wednesday. Erling Haaland struck the decisive goal in the 78th minute to help Enzo Maresca's side clinch their third Champions League victory in four matches.

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Manchester City opened the scoring in the 37th minute through an own goal from Castello Lukeba. Ridle Baku levelled the score for RB Leipzig, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma being caught out at his near post.

Enzo Fernandez then restored Manchester City's lead in the 58th minute with a powerful header past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort, only for the German side to level the scores again at 2-2 courtesy a goal from Antonio Nusa in the 61st minute.

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With just 12 minutes to go in regulation time, it was City's main man Haaland at it again, as the Norwegian international scored a close-range goal to give City a 3-2 lead, and eventually all three points.

Manchester City in top eight race The victory took Manchester City to seventh place in the 36-team Champions League standings, with nine points from four matches and a healthy +5 goal difference.

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City began their European campaign with a 2-0 win over FC Porto before going down 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain. They then thumped AEK Athens 5-1 at home before getting the better of RB Leipzig in an away clash.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, find themselves at the wrong end of the standings in 29th place with just three points from four matches. They began their campaign with a 4-1 loss to Como, before beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0 for their only win in the Champions League so far. Leipzig then suffered a 4-1 loss to Spanish giants Real Madrid on the third matchday of the league stage.

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In the new format of the UEFA Champions League, the top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, whereas teams between ninth and 24th compete in a knockout stage playoff round to enter the last 16. Teams placed below 24th are eliminated after eight matchdays.

What next for RB Leipzig and Manchester City? RB Leipzig, fourth in the German Bundesliga with 15 points, will next host FC Augsburg on Saturday, whereas Manchester City will play 19th-placed Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

City, second in the Premier League standings with 21 points, have suffered consecutive league defeats to Aston Villa (2-1) and Brighton and Hove Albion (1-0).

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.