Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club

Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
Real Madrid said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in 'perfect health', he would be self-isolating at home
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Real Madrid said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in 'perfect health', he would be self-isolating at home
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.
Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.
Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.
Real, who trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on Aug. 8 at the Etihad.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated