Real Madrid Foundation, Conscient Sports ink deal to transform football in India

The Real Madrid Foundation partnered with Conscient Sports on 3 July to transform the future of football in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the partnership, the Real Madrid Foundation, a branch of the renowned Real Madrid Club, would manage its football programs worldwide, and Conscient Sports would foster young football at the grassroots level.

In addition, the training would include traditional football ethos with modern coaching philosophies. The platform not only advances sporting abilities but also fosters high-performance individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Conscient Sport has built a training infrastructure since 2010 and has a presence in four major cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. These facilities have over 30 state-of-the-art training centres and more than 4,000 active young footballers.

Speaking on the partnership, Real Madrid Institutional Relations and Official Spokesperson and Director Emilio Butragueno said, “Real Madrid’s legacy of excellence finds a perfect partner in Conscient Sports, whose unparalleled expertise and dedication to grassroots development in India are second to none."

He added, "Conscient Sports’ extensive knowledge of the Indian football landscape and their relentless pursuit of excellence make them the ideal ally for our mission. There is no better partner in India to help us realize our vision of nurturing young football talent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that the collaboration between Real Madrid Foundation and Conscient Sports would cultivate a new generation of football stars, Conscient Sports' Director Kriti Jain Gupta said, "“Over the last 14 years, football has evolved dramatically, with new emphasis on physicality, speed, tactical flexibility, and high-intensity pressing. Our young athletes need training that aligns with these advancements and prepares them for the future.

"Conscient Sports has continually adapted coaching philosophies to meet the evolving needs of players and their families. And this is in sync with the philosophy of the club. Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our athletes are not only prepared for global challenges but also inspired to excel. We are dedicated to driving the growth of football in India, aspiring to host championships and tournaments that will shine a spotlight on our homegrown talent."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!