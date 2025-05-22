Real Madrid legend Luka Modric bids adieu to Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric, the most decorated player in the 123-year history of Real Madrid, is set to leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Croatian great announced his exit in an emotional Instagram post.

“Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan.” said the midfield Maestro.

Legacy will live on forever Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has said, “Luka Modrić will forever remain in the hearts of all madridistas as a unique an exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid. His football has captured the imagination of madridismo and fans all over the world. His legacy will live on forever."

Luka Modric's Real Madrid career in numbers Seasons: 13 (2012 to 2025)

Club honours: Titles: 28

Champions League: 6

Club World Cup: 6

European Super Cup: 5

Spanish Super Cup: 5

La Liga: 4

Copas del Rey: 2

He is the most decorated player in the history of Real Madrid.

Individual honours: Matches: 590, Goals: 43

Ballon d'Or - 2018

FIFA The Best Men's Player - 2018

UEFA Men's Player of the Year - 2018.

FIFA FIFPro World XI - six times

Best midfielder of UEFA Champions league - twice

Farewell game Luka Modric will play in Real Madrid's final home game of the season on May 24 against Real Sociedad. Real Madrid had already lost the title to FC Barcelona and secured 2nd place in the La Liga 2024-25 season.

Luka Modric will be in action for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the USA, starting June 15.

Real Madrid's group stage matches Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - June 18, Miami

Real Madrid vs Pachuca - June 22, Charlotte

Red Bull Salzberg vs Real Madrid - June 26, Philadelphia