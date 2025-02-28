Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends in India: Check date, venue, how to book tickets - All you need to know

Football fans in India will be in for a rarest of rare experiences in April when Real Madrid legends take on Barcelona legends in an exhibition match in Navi Mumbai. The "Legends Faceoff" will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the organisers said in a release on Friday.

Although several stars from the yerster-years who have played for these two iconic clubs in the world have graced the country individually in various capacities, but this will be the first time, both Real Madrid and Barcelona will be playing an El Clasico in India.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the 'El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends match details The Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6, 2025. It is an exhibition match. The timing of the game is yet to be announced.

Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends players details Portugal great Luis Figo, FIFA World Cup-winning Brazillian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes have been confirmed while more superstars are set to be announced soon. According to Livemint sources, FIFA World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane of France and Andres Iniesta of Spain are also in talks to travel to India for the clash.

