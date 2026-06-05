Subscribe

Real Madrid to launch €150m bid for Michael Olise if Florentino Perez wins re-election

Real Madrid are determined to bounce back after two years without a trophy. They have already agreed deals for Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated5 Jun 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Bayern's Michael Olise in action
Bayern's Michael Olise in action(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Real Madrid have made their intentions clear. If Florentino Perez wins re-election as president this weekend, the club will immediately launch a €150 million (£130 million) bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The move aims to bring one of Europe’s most exciting attackers to the Santiago Bernabéu and help end a two-year wait for major silverware.

Advertisement

The presidential election has already produced bold claims from both candidates. Challenger Enrique Riquelme promised to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, a statement that triggered legal threats from the English club. Pérez remains the strong favourite to keep his job and push ahead with big spending.

Florentino Perez promises big summer move to please fans

Speaking to Spanish media on Thursday, Florentino Perez said he plans to deliver a huge bid for a galactico-level player as early as next week.

There is also interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves. Yet the priority is expected to remain a move for Michael Olise should the current president win another term. A positive election result would allow Perez to move quickly on ambitious transfer plans.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jude Bellingham buys stake in Birmingham Phoenix; check details

Michael Olise’s rise at Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has been outstanding since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024. He has helped Vincent Kompany’s side win two Bundesliga titles and established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe. The French international is set to play a key role for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

His contract runs until 2029, so Bayern will demand top money. Real Madrid see him as the perfect addition to their attack.

Bayern Munich vow to keep their star player

Bayern Munich have no plans to sell. Honorary president Uli Hoeness was direct, saying Michael Olise is “unsellable.”

Jose Mourinho, who is expected to return as Real Madrid manager if Perez wins, has already shown his interest. He watched Olise in the German Cup final last month when Bayern beat VfB Stuttgart. That appearance was widely seen as a clear signal of Madrid’s intent.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jose Mourinho set for Real Madrid return after 13 years, says report

Real Madrid strengthen squad after trophy drought

Real Madrid are determined to bounce back after two years without a trophy. They have already agreed deals for Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. These moves improve the defence, but the club wants more quality and creativity in the final third. A successful bid for Olise would send a strong message.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsFootball NewsReal Madrid to launch €150m bid for Michael Olise if Florentino Perez wins re-election
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts