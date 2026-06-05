Real Madrid to launch €150m bid for Michael Olise if Florentino Perez wins re-election

Real Madrid have made their intentions clear. If Florentino Perez wins re-election as president this weekend, the club will immediately launch a €150 million (£130 million) bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The move aims to bring one of Europe’s most exciting attackers to the Santiago Bernabéu and help end a two-year wait for major silverware.
The presidential election has already produced bold claims from both candidates. Challenger Enrique Riquelme promised to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, a statement that triggered legal threats from the English club. Pérez remains the strong favourite to keep his job and push ahead with big spending.
Speaking to Spanish media on Thursday, Florentino Perez said he plans to deliver a huge bid for a galactico-level player as early as next week.
There is also interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves. Yet the priority is expected to remain a move for Michael Olise should the current president win another term. A positive election result would allow Perez to move quickly on ambitious transfer plans.
Michael Olise has been outstanding since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024. He has helped Vincent Kompany’s side win two Bundesliga titles and established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe. The French international is set to play a key role for his country at the 2026 World Cup.
His contract runs until 2029, so Bayern will demand top money. Real Madrid see him as the perfect addition to their attack.
Bayern Munich have no plans to sell. Honorary president Uli Hoeness was direct, saying Michael Olise is “unsellable.”
Jose Mourinho, who is expected to return as Real Madrid manager if Perez wins, has already shown his interest. He watched Olise in the German Cup final last month when Bayern beat VfB Stuttgart. That appearance was widely seen as a clear signal of Madrid’s intent.
Real Madrid are determined to bounce back after two years without a trophy. They have already agreed deals for Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. These moves improve the defence, but the club wants more quality and creativity in the final third. A successful bid for Olise would send a strong message.