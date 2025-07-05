Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online

In a repeat of 2024 UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the final quarterfinal game of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Notably, Real Madrid, who are the five-time champions, are on a 16-match unbeaten streak in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Having spent on the bench during all of Real Madrid's group games due to illness, forward Kylian Mbappe came off the bench for 22 minutes against Juventus in their round of 16 game. However, it is not clear whether the Frenchman will start against Borussia Dortmund.

However, fans will be disappointed to not see a showdown between the Bellingham brothers as Jobe Bellingham is serving a suspension following a yellow card he picked during Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over Monterrey.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund details Date: July 5

Venue: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Time: 4 PM ET | 1 PM PT | 1:30 AM IST (July 6)

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund probable starting XIs Real Madrid: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius Jr, G. Garcia.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Sule, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson, Brandt, Guirassy, Adeyemi.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head In the last five games between the two sides, Real Madrid won four times as compared to Borussia Dortmund's one victory. The last time Real Madrid met Borussia Dortmund, the La Liga giants defeated their German rivals 5-2 in a 2024 UEFA Champions League game.