Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online

In a repeat of 2024 UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the final quarterfinal game of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Notably, Real Madrid, who are the five-time champions, are on a 16-match unbeaten streak in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Having spent on the bench during all of Real Madrid's group games due to illness, forward Kylian Mbappe came off the bench for 22 minutes against Juventus in their round of 16 game. However, it is not clear whether the Frenchman will start against Borussia Dortmund.
However, fans will be disappointed to not see a showdown between the Bellingham brothers as Jobe Bellingham is serving a suspension following a yellow card he picked during Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over Monterrey.
Date: July 5
Venue: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
Time: 4 PM ET | 1 PM PT | 1:30 AM IST (July 6)
Real Madrid: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius Jr, G. Garcia.
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Sule, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson, Brandt, Guirassy, Adeyemi.
In the last five games between the two sides, Real Madrid won four times as compared to Borussia Dortmund's one victory. The last time Real Madrid met Borussia Dortmund, the La Liga giants defeated their German rivals 5-2 in a 2024 UEFA Champions League game.
The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal will be streamed live on DAZN - FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Fans can register on DAZN to watch the quarterfinal match. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.