Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live streaming: Kick-off time, TV channel and where to watch Champions League clash

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid open their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, a reunion packed with history. The record 15-time European champions host the Serie A title holders in Madrid. Mourinho last lifted the trophy with Inter at this same stadium in 2010. Sixteen years later, he is on the home bench, chasing a 16th Champions League title for Los Blancos after two seasons without silverware.
Madrid arrive after a 1-0 La Liga loss at Real Betis on Friday, their first defeat of the season. Inter Milan are unbeaten in Serie A, most recently coming from two goals down to beat Napoli 3-2 at San Siro, with Lautaro Martinez scoring twice, including a stoppage-time winner.
The match starts at 9:00 PM CEST on Tuesday, September 8 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. For India, that is 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 9. In the United States, kick-off is 3 PM ET. English referee Michael Oliver takes charge.
India: The broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, 2, 3 Hindi and 5, plus regional commentary on Ten 4) and the match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
United States: Paramount+.
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, with streaming on HBO Max.
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar Plus+.
Italy: Sky Sport Uno and NOW.
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports.
Real Madrid are without Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva through suspensions carried over from last season. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio remain injured. Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick are back in the squad, but Jose Mourinho has already limited Endrick’s role. “Tomorrow he can be ready to play five minutes, ten maximum, and that’s it,” he said.
Inter Milan will be without Federico Dimarco after a minor knee issue in the Napoli win. Djed Spence is a doubt. Cristian Chivu is expected to keep the usual 3-5-2 shape, with Carlos Augusto covering on the left.
Both clubs should still have enough quality to treat this as more than a routine league-phase night.
Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bellingham, Valverde; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
Martinez; Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji; Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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