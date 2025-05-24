Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Legendary midfielder Luka Modric set for last game at Santiago Bernabéu

Luka Modric will play his final game for Real Madrid as the legendary midfielder calls time on his career at the Santiago Bernabéu.

He is starting in the final game of the La Liga season against Real Sociedad at Madrid's home.

Where can I watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad? In India, viewers can watch Real Madrid play Real Sociedad on the streaming paltform FanCode.

The match begins at 7:45 PM IST and will be played at Real Madrid's iconic stadium Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Asencio, Tchouameni, Fran Garcia, Ceballos, Valverde, Modric, Guler, Brahim, Mbappe.

Real Sociedad starting XI: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Muñoz, Zubimendi, Brais, Marin, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal.

Titles after titles The 39-year-old Croatian is Real Madrid most decorated player in the club's history and will leave Los Blancos after 13 trophy-laden years. He will still turn out for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, scheduled for June 15-July 15, before parting ways.

Modric arrived at Madrid in 2012 from English side Tottenham Hotspur and was instrumental in bringing trophy-filled success for the club.

In 13 seasons, Modric helped the club win 28 titles: Six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.