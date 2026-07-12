Reece James benched for England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal; check confirmed line-ups

Reece James has been left out of England’s starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Norway in Miami on Saturday. The Chelsea captain and regular right-back remains on the bench despite returning to full training earlier this week.

Reason behind Reece James' exclusion Reece James has been recovering from a hamstring issue that forced him to miss England’s previous three matches. The injury first appeared during the group stage and kept him sidelined through the round of 16. Although the 26-year-old has trained with the squad in the build-up to the Norway clash, manager Thomas Tuchel has decided not to risk him from the start.

England staff believe the hamstring is still not fully match-ready for 90 minutes of high-intensity World Cup football. Starting him too soon could lead to a re-injury that would rule him out of any semi-final or final. James himself has accepted the decision and is ready to come off the bench if needed.

Jarell Quansah's suspension forces defensive changes England already faced a right-back problem before James’s fitness issue. Jarell Quansah received a red card in the round of 16 win over Mexico. His one-match ban was later extended to two games by FIFA. That means the young Bayer Leverkusen defender cannot play against Norway and will only become available if England reach the final.

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With both James and Quansah unavailable, Tuchel has moved Ezri Konsa across from centre-back to right-back. Konsa has started the last five matches at the heart of defence and offers solid defensive cover. John Stones comes into the centre-back partnership alongside Marc Guehi, giving England a more experienced look at the back.

England’s starting line-up England make two changes from the side that beat Mexico. The confirmed team is as follows:

Jordan Pickford; Rico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Harry Kane.

Norway make one change ahead of big clash Norway name a near-full strength side with only one change. Andreas Schjelderup comes in for Antonio Nusa on the left. Erling Haaland continues to lead the line after scoring twice against Brazil in the last 16. The Norwegian attack looks dangerous, but England will look to control the midfield through Rice and Bellingham.

Norway starting line-up Nyland; Moller Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer; Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland, Ryerson