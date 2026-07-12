Reece James benched for England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal; check confirmed line-ups

Reece James has been left out of England’s starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Norway in Miami on Saturday. The Chelsea captain and regular right-back remains on the bench despite returning to full training earlier this week.

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Reason behind Reece James' exclusion Reece James has been recovering from a hamstring issue that forced him to miss England’s previous three matches. The injury first appeared during the group stage and kept him sidelined through the round of 16. Although the 26-year-old has trained with the squad in the build-up to the Norway clash, manager Thomas Tuchel has decided not to risk him from the start.

England staff believe the hamstring is still not fully match-ready for 90 minutes of high-intensity World Cup football. Starting him too soon could lead to a re-injury that would rule him out of any semi-final or final. James himself has accepted the decision and is ready to come off the bench if needed.

Jarell Quansah's suspension forces defensive changes England already faced a right-back problem before James’s fitness issue. Jarell Quansah received a red card in the round of 16 win over Mexico. His one-match ban was later extended to two games by FIFA. That means the young Bayer Leverkusen defender cannot play against Norway and will only become available if England reach the final.

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With both James and Quansah unavailable, Tuchel has moved Ezri Konsa across from centre-back to right-back. Konsa has started the last five matches at the heart of defence and offers solid defensive cover. John Stones comes into the centre-back partnership alongside Marc Guehi, giving England a more experienced look at the back.

England’s starting line-up England make two changes from the side that beat Mexico. The confirmed team is as follows:

Jordan Pickford; Rico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Harry Kane.

Norway make one change ahead of big clash Norway name a near-full strength side with only one change. Andreas Schjelderup comes in for Antonio Nusa on the left. Erling Haaland continues to lead the line after scoring twice against Brazil in the last 16. The Norwegian attack looks dangerous, but England will look to control the midfield through Rice and Bellingham.

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Norway starting line-up Nyland; Moller Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer; Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland, Ryerson

What this means for England’s chances Leaving Reece James on the bench is a cautious but sensible call. The Three Lions are short of natural right-backs and cannot afford another injury. Konsa’s versatility gives Tuchel options, while James remains a strong impact substitute who can change the game in the second half.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.