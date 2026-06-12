Referees at FIFA World Cup 2026 get new companion! What are match officials wearing around their head during games?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is already underway as the fans witnessed some enthralling football in the first two games of the expanded tournament. While opener between Mexico and South Africa saw as many as three red cards, South Korea survived a Czechia scare for a come-from-behind win.

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Unlike the previous World Cups, viewers have noticed a special headgear worn by the match referees while officiating in both the games so far. While a microphone and an earpiece were introduced to the world a long before, the third and a new component has drawn much attention in 2026.

Also Read | Julian Quinones scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

What technologies referees carry in a match? In a football game, the two main components around a referee's head are microphone and an earpiece. While the microphone allows them to communicate with the linesman (assistant referees), fourth official, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials, the earpiece allows them to hear what is being said back.

For the first time in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the referees will also have a camera - known as ref-cam. It is a small piece of equipment, fitted with a high-definition camera, that will record all the moments from the referee's point of view and to be used in all 104 games. The feed from the referee cameras will be integrated into the broadcast as well.

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South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole (on his knees) is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio as South Africa's Ronwen Williams (in blue) looks on against Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA has tasked tech conglomerate Lenovo to reduce the motion blur caused by the referees are in rapid motion, for a stabilised footage with a higher quality. According to FIFA, he broadcasters lose the use of ref cam.

“(Broadcasters) were telling us that they’d love to use [the ref cam] more often, but especially when the referee was running or sprinting, the footage was very shaky,” FIFA’s director of innovation Johannes Holzmuller said. “We’re blending dozens of variables that measure jitter,” he added.

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When was this first used? The ref cam was first used in a FIFA tournament during the 2025 Club World Cup. It was later used in various leagues globally, including the Premier League. Notably, these ref cam aren't typical broadcast cameras with an Ethernet connection. Instead, they have been fitted with a technology that allows the device to transmit the footage wirelessly across a packed stadium, with loads of other electrical devices.

Not just in football, referee cameras are a common feature in other sports like cricket and NFL, where it allows to capture tricky movements of the players that the actual cameras miss out.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in