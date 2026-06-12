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Referees at FIFA World Cup 2026 get new companion! What are match officials wearing around their head during games?

Referees at FIFA World Cup 2026 have got a new equipment around their head known as referee cameras at all 104 matches. The referee cameras will provide visuals from referee's point of view and will be integrated into broadcast as well.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Jun 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Referee Wilton Sampaio is wearing a ref-cam on the left side of his head during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Referee Wilton Sampaio is wearing a ref-cam on the left side of his head during the FIFA World Cup 2026. (REUTERS)
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is already underway as the fans witnessed some enthralling football in the first two games of the expanded tournament. While opener between Mexico and South Africa saw as many as three red cards, South Korea survived a Czechia scare for a come-from-behind win.

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Unlike the previous World Cups, viewers have noticed a special headgear worn by the match referees while officiating in both the games so far. While a microphone and an earpiece were introduced to the world a long before, the third and a new component has drawn much attention in 2026.

Also Read | Julian Quinones scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

What technologies referees carry in a match?

In a football game, the two main components around a referee's head are microphone and an earpiece. While the microphone allows them to communicate with the linesman (assistant referees), fourth official, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials, the earpiece allows them to hear what is being said back.

For the first time in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the referees will also have a camera - known as ref-cam. It is a small piece of equipment, fitted with a high-definition camera, that will record all the moments from the referee's point of view and to be used in all 104 games. The feed from the referee cameras will be integrated into the broadcast as well.

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South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole (on his knees) is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio as South Africa's Ronwen Williams (in blue) looks on against Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA has tasked tech conglomerate Lenovo to reduce the motion blur caused by the referees are in rapid motion, for a stabilised footage with a higher quality. According to FIFA, he broadcasters lose the use of ref cam.

Also Read | Who is Son Heung-min? Ex-Tottenham star chasing South Korean record at 2026 WC

“(Broadcasters) were telling us that they’d love to use [the ref cam] more often, but especially when the referee was running or sprinting, the footage was very shaky,” FIFA’s director of innovation Johannes Holzmuller said. “We’re blending dozens of variables that measure jitter,” he added.

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When was this first used?

The ref cam was first used in a FIFA tournament during the 2025 Club World Cup. It was later used in various leagues globally, including the Premier League. Notably, these ref cam aren't typical broadcast cameras with an Ethernet connection. Instead, they have been fitted with a technology that allows the device to transmit the footage wirelessly across a packed stadium, with loads of other electrical devices.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: 80-year-old man dies outside Estadio Azteca in Mexico

Not just in football, referee cameras are a common feature in other sports like cricket and NFL, where it allows to capture tricky movements of the players that the actual cameras miss out.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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