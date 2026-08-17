Subscribe

Referee's plea to Lionel Messi to ‘control’ Argentina star during 2026 World Cup final against Spain goes viral; watch

World Cup final referee's plea to Lionel Messi to 'control' Argentina star Leandro Paredes before shameful full-time scenes - as new footage shows the moment he receives a medal from Donald Trump

Koushik Paul
Published17 Aug 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) looks dejected after their FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) looks dejected after their FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

After almost 28 days since the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and winners Spain, a video footage went viral on social media which showed referee Slavko Vincic urging Lionel Messi to "control" his teammate Leandro Paredes before a violent fight took place at full-time.

Advertisement

Soon after the final whistle at the MetLife Stadium in New York, chaos descended when Argentina defensive midfielder Paredes lost his cool and attacked Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi. Ferran Torres' 106th minute goal made all the difference as Spain lifted their second title after 2010.

The footage, from the referee cam of Vincic, showed that the Slovenian pleaded to Messi earlier in the game to control Paredes - considered to be one of football's biggest hot heads currently.

Advertisement

In the video, Vinic can be heard saying “Messi, control Paredes. I don't want to... he has yellow. Control please. Always, always.” Paredes came as a substitute at the half-time and got a yellow card six minutes later.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Fifa World Cup 2026
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsFootball NewsReferee's plea to Lionel Messi to ‘control’ Argentina star during 2026 World Cup final against Spain goes viral; watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts