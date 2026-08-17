Referee's plea to Lionel Messi to ‘control’ Argentina star during 2026 World Cup final against Spain goes viral; watch

After almost 28 days since the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and winners Spain, a video footage went viral on social media which showed referee Slavko Vincic urging Lionel Messi to "control" his teammate Leandro Paredes before a violent fight took place at full-time.
Soon after the final whistle at the MetLife Stadium in New York, chaos descended when Argentina defensive midfielder Paredes lost his cool and attacked Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi. Ferran Torres' 106th minute goal made all the difference as Spain lifted their second title after 2010.
The footage, from the referee cam of Vincic, showed that the Slovenian pleaded to Messi earlier in the game to control Paredes - considered to be one of football's biggest hot heads currently.
In the video, Vinic can be heard saying “Messi, control Paredes. I don't want to... he has yellow. Control please. Always, always.” Paredes came as a substitute at the half-time and got a yellow card six minutes later.