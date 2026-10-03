Respect, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu & Ryan Williams: How no.5 Brazil gear up for first-ever meet with 138th-ranked India?

There is nothing to hide about the gulf between Indian and Brazilian national football teams. A five-time World Cup champion, Brazil sit at a healthy no.5 spot in the FIFA Rankings. In contrast, India are placed 133 positions below. Certainly the "why" question triggered in everyone's mind when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the tie on July 30.

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For the Indian players, the Brazil clash comes up as a huge opportunity to showcase their talents in front of the players, whom they have only watched only on television channels in English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, France's Ligue 1 and at the World Cups. For India, replicating what did against Panama in the Brazil game will be a huge achievement.

Interestingly, the likes of Marquinhos, Endrick, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius Junior are used to competing against the best in the world. In fact, the Brazilian captain Marquinhos has already played 100 games for the national team and also leads his club Paris Saint-Germain.

But when the star centre-back revealed that Brazil have followed India in their past six games, the whole auditorium hall at the pre-match press conference took a step back, especially the Indian journalists. ““it’s a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support,” Marquinhos said.

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Marquinhos of Brazil interacts with media ahead of upcoming International Friendly match against India in Kolkata.

"It’s a very big motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries where there is the biggest support and fan base for the entire squad. So, it’s a pleasure for all of us to be here,” he added. For India, they have played six games in 2026, winning one, two draws and three losses.

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A winner of UEFA Champions League with PSG, Marquinhos has been closely following the Blue Tigers and also namedropped Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. “India have played around six matches this year. Every match, even without a victory, has its own history and important moments," said the 32-year-old on Friday.

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“Brazil has been analysing the Indian team very well, of course, to get the best result in the game. This is the 90th game for their goalie Gurpreet, which is extremely impressive. This is a shared lifelong dream for the Indian and Brazilian teams,” he added.

Carlo Ancelotti wary of Ryan Williams Shortly after Marquinhos' words on India, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that they have “full respect” for the country and is relishing the chance to showcase its quality on Saturday. "Cricket is part of their culture, football is not the most important game," Ancelotti said.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with media ahead of upcoming International Friendly match against India in Kolkata.

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"But that doesn't mean they don't love football. We are happy to be here and show our quality to all who have the possibility to watch the game and it will be a fantastic night. "We have respect for the quality of the Indian team. They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents," added the Italian, who took charge in 2025.

Ancelotti also revealed that Brazil have kept a close eye on India's Ryan Williams, who gave the Blue Tigers a surprise lead against Panama. “We saw the last game that they played against Panama, when they drew. It’s a good team, well organised; they are fast in front, they have a good striker, (Ryan) Williams, who could be dangerous for us,” Ancelotti said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in