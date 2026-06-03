Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth: It’s not Messi’s Argentina or Ronaldo’s Portugal

The broader financial picture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 reveals a clear trend. Europe dominates the international football market decisively.

According to Bein Sports, England, France and Spain are the only nations currently valued at more than €1 billion (more than ₹11,125 crore). A significant gap separates them from the remaining tournament participants.

However, financial value does not guarantee success on the pitch. Lower-valued teams have historically produced major World Cup surprises. Heading into 2026, the following 5 nations arrive as both sporting favourites and financial giants of world football.

Brazil Brazil complete the top five as South America's most valuable side. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo lead the attack for the Seleção.

Brazil maintain enormous sporting and economic strength. However, they remain slightly behind the leading European nations in overall valuation.

Portugal Portugal, at number 4, feature inside the top five despite an evolving squad identity. Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão and Vitinha sustain the team's market value.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's greatest historical icon. However, younger talent now drives the numbers in Europe's top leagues.

Spain Spain occupy the third place, powered by a new golden generation. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi have driven a sharp rise in the squad's value.

Recent international success has further elevated La Roja's standing in global football. The former world champions rank high on the list.

France France follow closely in second place. Their squad is valued at nearly $1.5 billion ( ₹14,360 crore), per Bein Sports data. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bradley Barcola headline a deep and talented roster.

France, starring Kylian Mbappé, remain one of the most complete national teams on the planet. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, the team is led by manager Didier Deschamps.

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England England arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the richest squad in the tournament. Their total squad valuation exceeds $1.5 billion, according to Bein Sports. A generation of elite young talent in the team plays at the highest European level.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden are key drivers of England's valuation. The Premier League's economic power further boosts that figure. It is currently considered the world's strongest football league.

FIFA 2026: How to Watch The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on 12 June at 12:30 AM (India time), with host nation Mexico clashing with South Africa. Viewers in India can watch the Group A match on ZEE5. Commentary will be available in Hindi and English.