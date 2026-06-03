Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth: It’s not Messi’s Argentina or Ronaldo’s Portugal

The broader financial picture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 reveals a clear trend. Europe dominates the international football market decisively.

According to Bein Sports, England, France and Spain are the only nations currently valued at more than €1 billion (more than ₹11,125 crore). A significant gap separates them from the remaining tournament participants.

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However, financial value does not guarantee success on the pitch. Lower-valued teams have historically produced major World Cup surprises. Heading into 2026, the following 5 nations arrive as both sporting favourites and financial giants of world football.

Brazil Brazil complete the top five as South America's most valuable side. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo lead the attack for the Seleção.

Brazil maintain enormous sporting and economic strength. However, they remain slightly behind the leading European nations in overall valuation.

Portugal Portugal, at number 4, feature inside the top five despite an evolving squad identity. Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão and Vitinha sustain the team's market value.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's greatest historical icon. However, younger talent now drives the numbers in Europe's top leagues.

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Spain Spain occupy the third place, powered by a new golden generation. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi have driven a sharp rise in the squad's value.

Recent international success has further elevated La Roja's standing in global football. The former world champions rank high on the list.

France France follow closely in second place. Their squad is valued at nearly $1.5 billion ( ₹14,360 crore), per Bein Sports data. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bradley Barcola headline a deep and talented roster.

France, starring Kylian Mbappé, remain one of the most complete national teams on the planet. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, the team is led by manager Didier Deschamps.

Also Read | 10 football superstars who may not play another World Cup after FIFA 2026

England England arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the richest squad in the tournament. Their total squad valuation exceeds $1.5 billion, according to Bein Sports. A generation of elite young talent in the team plays at the highest European level.

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Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden are key drivers of England's valuation. The Premier League's economic power further boosts that figure. It is currently considered the world's strongest football league.

FIFA 2026: How to Watch The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on 12 June at 12:30 AM (India time), with host nation Mexico clashing with South Africa. Viewers in India can watch the Group A match on ZEE5. Commentary will be available in Hindi and English.

TV viewers can watch it on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD for Hindi commentary. Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD will have English commentary.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.