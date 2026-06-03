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Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth: It’s not Messi’s Argentina or Ronaldo’s Portugal

The financial landscape of the FIFA World Cup 2026 shows a handful of teams valued at over €1 billion. But, financial strength doesn't guarantee on-field success as lower-valued teams have historically caused upsets.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Jun 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,360 crore net worth: It’s not Messi’s Argentina or Ronaldo’s Portugal
Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth: It’s not Messi’s Argentina or Ronaldo’s Portugal (JUAN MABROMATA/AFP, REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)
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The broader financial picture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 reveals a clear trend. Europe dominates the international football market decisively.

According to Bein Sports, England, France and Spain are the only nations currently valued at more than €1 billion (more than 11,125 crore). A significant gap separates them from the remaining tournament participants.

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However, financial value does not guarantee success on the pitch. Lower-valued teams have historically produced major World Cup surprises. Heading into 2026, the following 5 nations arrive as both sporting favourites and financial giants of world football.

Brazil

Brazil complete the top five as South America's most valuable side. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo lead the attack for the Seleção.

Brazil maintain enormous sporting and economic strength. However, they remain slightly behind the leading European nations in overall valuation.

Also Read | Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Check match dates, time

Portugal

Portugal, at number 4, feature inside the top five despite an evolving squad identity. Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão and Vitinha sustain the team's market value.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's greatest historical icon. However, younger talent now drives the numbers in Europe's top leagues.

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Spain

Spain occupy the third place, powered by a new golden generation. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi have driven a sharp rise in the squad's value.

Recent international success has further elevated La Roja's standing in global football. The former world champions rank high on the list.

France

France follow closely in second place. Their squad is valued at nearly $1.5 billion ( 14,360 crore), per Bein Sports data. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bradley Barcola headline a deep and talented roster.

France, starring Kylian Mbappé, remain one of the most complete national teams on the planet. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, the team is led by manager Didier Deschamps.

Also Read | 10 football superstars who may not play another World Cup after FIFA 2026

England

England arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the richest squad in the tournament. Their total squad valuation exceeds $1.5 billion, according to Bein Sports. A generation of elite young talent in the team plays at the highest European level.

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Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden are key drivers of England's valuation. The Premier League's economic power further boosts that figure. It is currently considered the world's strongest football league.

FIFA 2026: How to Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on 12 June at 12:30 AM (India time), with host nation Mexico clashing with South Africa. Viewers in India can watch the Group A match on ZEE5. Commentary will be available in Hindi and English.

Also Read | How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for free? Check exclusive live-streaming option

TV viewers can watch it on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD for Hindi commentary. Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD will have English commentary.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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