Roberto Mancini named new Saudi Arabia coach

Roberto Mancini has been named as the new manager of Saudi Arabia two weeks after he resigned as Italy head coach, reported Reuters.

“I am excited to announce that I am joining the Saudi Arabia Football Federation as Head Coach of the National Team. I am delighted and honored to have been selected for such prestigious role, as a sign of appreciation and recognition for all the work done during these years", Mancini posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) gave no further details but Italian media reported Mancini would leave for Riyadh on Monday to attend a presentation event and sign a contract until 2027 worth 25 million euros ($27 million) net per year.

His first match in charge will be on 8 September against Costa Rica at St James' Park, Newcastle.

"I made history in Europe, now is time to make history with Saudi," Mancini said in a video posted on social media platform X.

"I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia," Mancini said.

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti replaced Mancini as Italy boss after he resigned on Aug. 13, ending a five-year spell in charge of the national team in which they won the European Championship but missed out on qualification for the World Cup.

Herve Renard stepped down as Saudi Arabia's coach in March. The Saudi team will attempt to win their fourth Asian Cup title at the continental championship to be held in Qatar early next year.

The Saudi team was knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year but only after pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history when they beat eventual champions Argentina in their first game.