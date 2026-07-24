Rodri set for back surgery after captaining Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to undergo back surgery next week. Club coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the news on Friday, just days after the midfielder helped Spain claim its second FIFA World Cup crown.

The operation comes as the former Ballon d’Or winner looks to put another injury setback behind him and prepare for the new Premier League season.

Injury struggles and FIFA World Cup triumph Rodri’s path to the 2026 final was far from smooth. He tore his ACL in 2024 and then battled through an injury-hit campaign last season. Despite those problems, he still delivered for Spain on the biggest stage. He captained the side to glory and played a central role in their success.

The surgery is scheduled for Monday. Maresca gave no clear timeline for recovery. He simply stressed that Rodri needs time away to rest and heal before returning to training with City.

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Manager backs star amid Transfer talk Speculation about Rodri’s future has grown since Spain’s victory. Big clubs are always linked with players who shine at a World Cup. Maresca brushed the talk aside.

“Around a big player, there is always speculation, so I’m not worried about that. I think it’s normal also because they won the World Cup. He was one of the best players, and I think every manager wants to have Rodri because he’s a top player,” Maresca said.

He made it clear the club wants the midfielder to stay. “But now he has surgery on, I think Monday, and he needs a holiday. He needs to rest, he needs to recover, and then he will be back here with us,” he added.

Enzo Maresca steps into Pep Guardiola’s shoes Enzo Maresca was speaking at his official unveiling as Manchester City head coach. The Italian takes over after Pep Guardiola left at the end of last season. Guardiola’s long reign made the job one of the toughest in football.

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Maresca knows the club well. He worked on Guardiola’s staff before managing Leicester City and Chelsea. Returning to the Etihad feels natural to him.

“First of all, I want to say that it’s a privilege because the reason why the club decided to go for me means that for me it’s a privilege. I said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20-25 years, but again, it’s a challenge. It’s nice. It’s a privilege,” he said.