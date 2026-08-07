Rodri to Barcelona? Agent says Spanish midfielder has chosen Barca over Real Madrid

Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Rodri (Rodrigo Hernández Cascante) is reportedly set to ditch Real Madrid in favour of Barcelona. The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Premier League giants Manchester City, prompting speculation over whether he will remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the 2026-27 season.

"Today Barcelona is closer to being able to consider this transfer than yesterday. We have now secured the player's agreement to open negotiations with Manchester City," an FC Barcelona source told AFP.

The source, however, added that there is no guarantee that Rodri will sign for the defending LaLiga champions yet. This comes at a time when Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in signing the 30-year-old, as they look to strengthen their midfield under new manager Jose Mourinho.

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Rodri’s agent later confirmed that the player had picked Barcelona over Real Madrid. “Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca,” his agent told Spanish radio sports show El Larguero.

Rodri's Manchester City stint so far The 30-year-old has been one of Manchester City's most influential players since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

During his time in England, Rodri has helped the club win multiple major trophies, including Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and captained Spain to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, where he received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

According to Catalan News, Hansi Flick held talks with Rodri as Barcelona pursued the midfielder, with the club's manager also reportedly pressing the hierarchy to add an experienced defender or midfielder to the squad.

Barcelona are, in fact, looking to strengthen their squad, as a serious knee injury to captain Frenkie de Jong is expected to leave the midfielder sidelined for several months.

Rodri had missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with Manchester City due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in September 2024 during an English Premier League match against Arsenal.

He continued to struggle with injuries during the 2025-26 season, starting only 17 Premier League matches.

He missed the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign as he continued rehabilitation from the injury, and Manchester City carefully managed his workload after his return, limiting his minutes to reduce the risk of setbacks.

After making his comeback, City eased Rodri back into the team by limiting his playing time and avoiding a heavy workload. His return was interrupted by minor muscular issues, including hamstring and groin problems, which affected his continuity but did not result in lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Manchester City finished second in the Premier League in the 2025-26 season, seven points behind Arsenal, who ended their more than two-decade wait to clinch another top-flight title.

In the UEFA Champions League, City were knocked out in the round of 16 after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s side did go on to win the FA Cup, though, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final.