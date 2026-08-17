Rodri transfer: Barcelona seal €76.5m deal with Manchester City in major summer move

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City for the transfer of midfielder Rodri in a deal worth €76.5 million. The Spanish champions will pay an upfront fee of €60 million, with more than €11 million in add-ons viewed as highly achievable. City expect to receive at least €71.5 million for the player who has less than 12 months left on his contract.

The 30-year-old Spain captain preferred a move to Camp Nou over other options this summer, including interest from Real Madrid. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, with Barcelona proposing a four-year contract.

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How the deal came together Talks between the clubs intensified after Barcelona’s earlier approaches. The Catalan side first offered around €45 million plus add-ons on August 7. Manchester City had made clear they wanted a figure close to €80 million to sanction any exit. Barcelona returned with improved offers over the weekend, and the two clubs finally settled on the €76.5 million package.

Rodri has shown no willingness to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. With one year remaining on his deal, City were open to a sale at the right price. The Premier League side have already strengthened their midfield this summer with the arrival of Elliot Anderson.

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Rodri’s pedigree and Barcelona fit Rodri arrives as one of the most accomplished midfielders in world football. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and played a central role in Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph. At Manchester City, he lifted multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the 2023 Champions League, scoring the winning goal in the final.

A move to Barcelona will reunite him with several Spain teammates already at the club, including Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Joan Garcia. The presence of so many familiar faces from the national team was a major factor in his decision.

Barcelona’s need for midfield reinforcement became clearer after Frenkie de Jong suffered a significant knee injury that will keep him out for a lengthy period. Rodri offers the control, defensive solidity and progressive passing that Hansi Flick’s side require.

What happens next Rodri is expected to travel to Barcelona in the coming days for a medical and to finalise personal terms. There is a possibility he could be presented to fans before the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Al Ahly later this week.

The transfer represents a significant statement from Barcelona in the current window. After earlier arrivals, the club continues to reshape its squad with high-profile, experienced additions. For Manchester City, the departure of a player who has been central to their recent success marks the end of an era, even as they look to reinvest.