Roland Garros 2025: Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud gets knocked out in Round 2

Casper Ruud, the 7th-seeded Norwegian, lost to Portugal's Nuno Borges in the 2nd round of Roland Garros 2025. The two-time Roland Garros finalist lost to the world No. 41 in four sets.

Ruud conceded the second set 6-4 after winning the first set 6-2. Things got worse for him from that point as Borges claimed the next set 6-1. Ruud took a medical timeout at the end of the third set. But the fortunes hardly changed for the world No. 8. Borges ended the game in emphatic fashion by bagelling the clay court specialist.

Result: Nuno Borges 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 Casper Ruud (7).

Borges said he was “completely drilled” in the first set, praising Ruud’s intensity and admitting he couldn’t handle it.

It was the worst French Open finish for Casper Ruud in 7 years.

Two rounds, two upsets. Casper Ruud is the 2nd top 10 seeded player to get knocked out of the tournament in the opening two rounds. Fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz lost to Germany's Daniel Altmaier 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6.

