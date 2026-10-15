Roma vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi 100 appearances in Champions League record books

Kylian Mbappe added another major milestone to his career on Wednesday night as Real Madrid faced Roma in the Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico. The French forward made his 100th appearance in the competition and became the youngest player in history to reach the mark, overtaking Lionel Messi.

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Mbappe started as the centre forward in Jose Mourinho’s lineup and responded in typical fashion. At 27 years and 298 days old, he beat Messi’s previous record of 28 years and 84 days, which the Argentine set against Roma in September 2015. The fact that both players reached their century against the same club added extra significance to the occasion.

Kylian Mbappe’s equalising goal against Roma Roma had gone ahead through Marten de Roon in the 20th minute. Five minutes later, Mbappe equalised. The Real Madrid striker received the ball outside the box and struck a powerful right-footed shot. The effort deflected off Gianluca Mancini and beat goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to make the score 1-1.

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Yan Diomande was credited with the assist. The goal came after a loose ball situation involving Mario Hermoso, and Mbappe’s finish proved decisive. It was his second Champions League goal of the season after he opened the scoring in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan last month. On a night built around a personal record, Mbappe made sure he also influenced the match.

Breaking Lionel Messi’s record Lionel Messi reached his 100th Champions League appearance in a 1-1 draw in Rome back in 2015. Kylian Mbappe’s version arrived against the same opponent more than a decade later, and at a younger age. UEFA records confirm he is now the youngest player to hit the landmark. He is the 57th player overall to play 100 times in the competition and the fifth Frenchman to do so.

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The achievement reflects a career that started early. Mbappe made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016. He has since played for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, building one of the strongest scoring records of his generation.

Scoring numbers that stand out Before Wednesday’s match, Kylian Mbappe had scored 71 goals in 99 Champions League appearances. His equaliser against Roma took him to 72 goals in 100 games. Last season, he finished as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals. That total included the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, when he scored three times in six minutes and 42 seconds against Olympiacos.

Those numbers place him among the elite goalscorers in the tournament’s history.

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Looking ahead Reaching 100 Champions League appearances at this age is a rare combination of durability and quality. While the Champions League trophy remains one of the few major honours still missing from Kylian Mbappe’s collection, nights like this continue to strengthen his standing in the competition.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.