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Romelu Lukaku retires from international football: Belgium record scorer ends 16-year career with 94 goals

RomeluLukaku made his senior debut at just 16 and went on to feature at three European Championships as well. He was a central figure in Belgium’s most successful period, helping the side finish third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 Nov 2026, 06:21 PM IST
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Romelu Lukaku announced on November 16, 2026 he was retiring from international football after scoring 94 goals in 135 games for his country. (file photo)
Romelu Lukaku announced on November 16, 2026 he was retiring from international football after scoring 94 goals in 135 games for his country. (file photo)(AFP)
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Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has called time on his international career, signing off as the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer. The 33-year-old announced his decision on Monday through an Instagram post, closing a 16-year chapter that produced 94 goals in 135 appearances and four World Cup campaigns.

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Lukaku made his senior debut at just 16 and went on to feature at three European Championships as well. He was a central figure in Belgium’s most successful period, helping the side finish third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On Sunday he was an unused substitute as Belgium beat Italy 4-1 in the Nations League.

Romelu Lukaku's retirement post

In his Instagram message, Romelu Lukaku reflected on the emotional ride. “These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible,” he wrote. He thanked teammates and coaches, adding: “It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.”

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He continued: “I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful.”

The post drew tributes from former teammates, including Thibaut Courtois, who wrote: “Thank you for everything my bro. So many amazing memories.”

Fifth on the all-time men’s list

Romelu Lukaku’s 94 goals place him fifth among all-time men’s international scorers. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Lionel Messi (126), Ali Daei (108) and India’s Sunil Chhetri (95) sit above him. For Belgium, he stands alone, more than 50 goals clear of the next-highest national scorer.

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Belgium’s football federation paid tribute in a statement. “Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils,” it said. The federation added: “His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves.”

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Club career continues at Fenerbahce

Romelu Lukaku will keep playing at club level. He joined Fenerbahce last summer from Napoli after earlier spells at Anderlecht, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. The international retirement ends one chapter while leaving the door open for more goals in Turkey.

For Belgian football, the departure of another member of the so-called golden generation marks a clear shift. Lukaku leaves with a record that will take years to challenge and memories that fans will not forget quickly.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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