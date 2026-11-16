Ronaldinho makes debut for Italian side Ravenna after 11-year hiatus in playing career: Five facts from the Forli derby

Ronaldinho returned to competitive football at the age of 46 when he started for Ravenna in a Serie C Group B derby against local rivals Forlì on Sunday, 15 November. The Brazilian World Cup winner played the opening 45 minutes as Ravenna won 2-0 at the Stadio Bruno Benelli. It marked his first official match since September 2015. Here are five facts from the Forli derby.

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1. Ronaldinho played in the first half Ravenna had announced in October that Ronaldinho would feature in the league derby, which kicked off at 5:30 pm local time. He began the game in the No. 10 shirt. The star player had trained with the squad only once, on the Saturday before the match, and was substituted at half-time with the score at 1-0. Matteo Maggio replaced him. Ronaldinho did not score, but he held off a defender and delivered the pass that set up Giulio Donati’s opening goal from outside the box. Simone Rabbi added the second goal in the 58th minute.

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2. The Benelli was sold out with a temporary R10 stand The fixture was a sell-out, and the club built a temporary stand named the R10 for the occasion. Attendance reached 6,743, generating gate receipts of about 199,000 euros. Public ticket prices included 30 euros for the Curva Mero, 75 euros for the temporary Tribuna R10, and 150 euros for the Tribuna R10 with hospitality.

3. First official match in 11 years Ronaldinho’s previous official appearance came for Fluminense against Goiás on 26 September 2015, when he was also substituted at half-time. He formally retired from professional football in January 2018. At the time, his brother and agent, Roberto de Assis, confirmed the decision. “He has stopped, it is ended,” Assis said.

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4. Ronaldinho signed as a player in June and was later reported as a shareholder On 23 June 2026, Ravenna FC announced that Ronaldinho would be officially registered as a player. The club is owned by Ignazio Cipriani, who bought it in 2024 with investment partner Black Duck. In the club’s statement, Ronaldinho said: “New colors, same smile... Let the magic begin!” Reports from his August unveiling in Ravenna indicated he would become a shareholder. He was quoted as saying: “If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful.” Cipriani described Ronaldinho’s involvement as “not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us.” The club has not disclosed his salary or the size of any shareholding.

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5. Ronaldinho left the door open for another appearance Speaking to Sky Sport Italia at half-time, Ronaldinho said: “It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. Is this my last one? I don’t know. If the president keeps calling me, I will come back. I told the president, if he needs me, then I will be here. It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.