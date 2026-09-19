Ronaldo gets another Portugal chance after difficult World Cup exit: ‘If he performs, he plays’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's 25-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, as new head coach Jorge Jesus begins his tenure with the defending champions.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain remains uncertain about his international future after confirming that the 2026 World Cup was his last. Ronaldo also said last month that the upcoming season would “probably” be his final campaign in football.

Ronaldo will be 43 when the next European Championship takes place in 2028, but he has not announced when he intends to retire from international football.

Jorge Jesus picks Ronaldo Jesus named his first Portugal squad on Friday after replacing Roberto Martinez, who stepped down following Portugal's last-16 World Cup defeat by eventual champions Spain.

The new coach is already familiar with Ronaldo, having previously coached him at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Jesus left Al-Nassr in May after guiding the club to the Saudi Pro League title.

Speaking about Ronaldo's selection, Jesus said the veteran forward would be judged on his performances.

“His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count,” Jesus said.

“Cris is a player like any other. If he performs, he plays; if not, he doesn't,” he added, while acknowledging Ronaldo's unique status as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo remains Portugal's record scorer Ronaldo enters another international campaign as the leading scorer in men's international football, with 146 goals in 233 appearances.

The forward has won major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr during a career that began with Sporting Lisbon in 2002. His biggest international success came when Portugal won the 2016 European Championship.

However, the World Cup remains the major trophy missing from his collection. Ronaldo became the first player to score at six World Cups but Portugal exited the 2026 tournament in the last 16 after losing to Spain.

Jesus' squad also includes established stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Vitinha and Rafael Leao. Borussia Dortmund forward Fabio Silva has been recalled, while Benfica midfielder Joao Palhinha returns after nearly a year away from the national team.

Portugal's Nations League schedule Portugal will begin its Nations League campaign against Wales in Lisbon on September 24, which will also mark Jesus' first match as national-team coach.

The Portuguese side will then travel to face Norway on September 27 before playing Denmark away on October 1. Portugal will host Norway in Porto on October 4.

Portugal have won the Nations League twice and are the reigning champions after defeating Spain on penalties in the 2025 final.

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