Ronaldo ‘likes’ Instagram post alleging FIFA helped Argentina reach World Cup final. The controversy explained

Veteran Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to have "liked" a post on Instagram that suggested FIFA helped Argentina reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.

Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos had made a comment on a television programme called Espejo Publico, where she accused FIFA of helping Argentina reach the World Cup summit clash.

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“Argentina are a team who should have been eliminated approximately five matches ago, but with the help of FIFA, which is one of the most corrupt institutions on planet Earth,” she said.

"So, I'm not afraid of Argentina at all; I'm more afraid of Gianni Infantino. I think we're not going to play against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi," she added.

Screenshots of Ronaldo's ‘like' goes viral Soon, screenshots of Cristiano Ronaldo "liking" the post on Instagram went viral on social media.

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Ever since Argentina's 3-2 win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, there have been debates surrounding controversial refereeing decisions, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) inconsistencies and allegations of tournament bias.

During that match, Egypt, who were leading 1-0, were left furious when a goal from Mostafa Ziko was denied following a VAR review, due to a foul that had been committed much earlier in the attacking sequence.

Later in the match, VAR once again intervened after Egypt was denied a penalty despite Mohamed Salah being brought down in the box by Julian Alvarez. Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's refereeing chief, however denied the allegations of bias and said that the match official operated with full independence.

“With such a high number of matches played in a relatively short period of time, it is normal that some things do not go as expected,” Collina told FIFA.com.

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“When that happens, they [referees] are ready to work even harder to ensure they are fully prepared for the next match.

“Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," he had added.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials … Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president [Gianni Infantino].

“Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best," he explained.

Also Read | From red cards to trophy snub: FIFA investigates Argentina after World Cup final

Argentina's run from round of 16 to the World Cup final After their win over Egypt, Argentina went on to beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals, before getting the better of England in a 2-1 win in the semi-finals, after going 1-0 down in the second half. However, Lionel Messi and Co went down to Spain 1-0 in the final in New Jersey, which went to extra time.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out in the round of 16 following a 1-0 loss to the now reigning champions Spain. Ronaldo, who has played six World Cups like Messi, confirmed that the recently-concluded World Cup would be his last. However, the 41-year-old did not clarify whether it was his last-ever match for Portugal.