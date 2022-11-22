Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after controversial interview2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:00 AM IST
- The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances
After the star football player Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Erik ten Hag, the manager of the football club Manchester United, the club announced on Tuesday, that Ronaldo will leave the club immediately. The announcement came as a bitter ending for Ronaldo in his second spell at Old Trafford after he expressed that he felt betrayed by the club.