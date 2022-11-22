After the star football player Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Erik ten Hag, the manager of the football club Manchester United, the club announced on Tuesday, that Ronaldo will leave the club immediately. The announcement came as a bitter ending for Ronaldo in his second spell at Old Trafford after he expressed that he felt betrayed by the club.

Earlier, this month, while giving an explosive interview on TalkTV, Ronaldo said that he doesn't respect the manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, who has put him on shaky ground at the club. United informed that they will address Ronaldo's concerns only after establishing complete facts.

On Friday, the club said that they have initiated “appropriated steps" in response.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch." the statement added.

According to the news agency Reuters, in October, Ten Hag said Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the game remaining after being put on the bench.

Ronaldo expressed regret over his decision to leave early against Spurs but claimed that it came after he felt "provoked" by Ten Hag.

"... That will never ever change," he added. "However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," he said.

Ronaldo expressed love for the club and the fans of Manchester United in a statement on Tuesday. During his previous stint at the club between 2003-09, the club won eight trophies. The start centre-forward rejoined the club in August 2021.