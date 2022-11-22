Home / Sports / Football News /  Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after controversial interview

After the star football player Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Erik ten Hag, the manager of the football club Manchester United, the club announced on Tuesday, that Ronaldo will leave the club immediately. The announcement came as a bitter ending for Ronaldo in his second spell at Old Trafford after he expressed that he felt betrayed by the club.

Earlier, this month, while giving an explosive interview on TalkTV, Ronaldo said that he doesn't respect the manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, who has put him on shaky ground at the club. United informed that they will address Ronaldo's concerns only after establishing complete facts.

On Friday, the club said that they have initiated “appropriated steps" in response.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch." the statement added.

According to the news agency Reuters, in October, Ten Hag said Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the game remaining after being put on the bench.

Ronaldo expressed regret over his decision to leave early against Spurs but claimed that it came after he felt "provoked" by Ten Hag.

"... That will never ever change," he added. "However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," he said.

Ronaldo expressed love for the club and the fans of Manchester United in a statement on Tuesday. During his previous stint at the club between 2003-09, the club won eight trophies. The start centre-forward rejoined the club in August 2021.

 

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout