Ronaldo vs Messi international careers: World Cup, Euro and Copa America titles compared after both stars retire in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi closed their international careers in the same calendar year, leaving a clear set of major titles and career numbers that can now be placed side by side.
Ronaldo’s decision to step away from Portugal after 23 years arrived weeks after Messi’s final match for Argentina. The documented contrast is straightforward: Messi leaves with a World Cup and two Copa America titles, while Ronaldo exits with a European Championship.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, finished with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He confirmed on Thursday that he would return the national team’s No. 7 shirt after the November international break. In the video that accompanied the announcement he said the day had come to hand the shirt back and that Portugal would always be a part of him. His departure followed a falling-out with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus last month.
Lionel Messi’s last appearance for Argentina was a 3-0 friendly win over Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on 6 October. He scored a penalty, his 126th international goal, and provided two assists in his 208th cap. His senior international career spanned 21 years after a debut in 2005.
Cristiano Ronaldo ends with 146 international goals from 234 caps. Lionel Messi finishes with 126 goals from 208 caps. The gap of 20 goals and 26 appearances is the clearest numerical difference between the two records. Ronaldo’s higher totals came across a slightly longer span with Portugal; Messi’s came in a 21-year Argentina career that closed in October 2026.
Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. He then captained the side to the final of the 2026 tournament, where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time.
Ronaldo played at six World Cups, but never won the competition. Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, losing 1-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and was part of the teams that lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. Messi won the Copa America in 2021 and again in 2024.
Both careers end in 2026 with the major titles that can be independently verified already on the books: one World Cup and two Copa America trophies for Messi, and one European Championship plus two Nations League titles for Ronaldo.