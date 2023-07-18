Lionel Messi's imminent debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup has sparked a frenzy among football fans, driving ticket prices to astonishing heights. The much-anticipated match on July 21 has seen tickets being resold for as much as $110,000 (approximately ₹90 lakh), setting a new record for the Major League Soccer (MLS) in terms of ticket prices.

Ticket prices skyrocketed after Messi's official signing with the MLS team owned by David Beckham, with some seats witnessing a surge in prices. However, there are still more affordable options available for Friday's game against Cruz Azul, with an average price of $487 ( ₹40,000), CNN reported. Dedicated fans are even travelling hundreds of miles to witness the match.

The excitement surrounding Messi's arrival has also impacted ticket prices for his MLS debut against Charlotte on August 20. The average price for that match has surged to $288, a staggering increase of nearly 900% since the rumours of Messi joining Inter Miami began circulating in early June. Overall, ticket prices for Inter Miami have experienced a remarkable 700% jump since then, despite the team's current position at the bottom of the standings.

Messi's signing with Inter Miami has captivated fans not only on the field but off it as well. In a recent unveiling event, Messi expressed his enthusiasm about being in Miami, stating his unwavering commitment to competing, winning, and aiding the club's growth.

The "Messi mania" has even extended beyond the realm of football. Hard Rock Cafe unveiled its exclusive "Messi Chicken Sandwich," featuring a delectable Milanese-style fried chicken breast topped with melted provolone. Fans can now savour this culinary creation at Hard Rock Cafe's hotels and restaurants, the publication added.

Lionel Messi earlier took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the warm welcome he received during his unveiling at Inter Miami. Despite the rain interrupting the event, Messi described it as a beautiful experience. He also hinted at making his debut for the club on Friday, as they face off against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

In his Instagram post, Messi conveyed his gratitude to everyone who attended the event, acknowledging the unexpected weather conditions. He expressed heartfelt thanks for the love and support he received, and he also commended the exceptional performances of the artists who braved the challenging circumstances. Messi signed off with anticipation, stating, "See you again on Friday..."