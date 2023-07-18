Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Football News

90 lakh for one ticket! Messi mania in US ahead of MLS debut for Inter Miami

90 lakh for one ticket! Messi mania in US ahead of MLS debut for Inter Miami

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami has caused ticket prices to skyrocket, with some being resold for as much as $110,000 ( 90 lakh).

'See you on Friday again...' said Lionel Messi to Inter Miami fans

Lionel Messi's imminent debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup has sparked a frenzy among football fans, driving ticket prices to astonishing heights. The much-anticipated match on July 21 has seen tickets being resold for as much as $110,000 (approximately 90 lakh), setting a new record for the Major League Soccer (MLS) in terms of ticket prices.

Ticket prices skyrocketed after Messi's official signing with the MLS team owned by David Beckham, with some seats witnessing a surge in prices. However, there are still more affordable options available for Friday's game against Cruz Azul, with an average price of $487 ( 40,000), CNN reported. Dedicated fans are even travelling hundreds of miles to witness the match.

The excitement surrounding Messi's arrival has also impacted ticket prices for his MLS debut against Charlotte on August 20. The average price for that match has surged to $288, a staggering increase of nearly 900% since the rumours of Messi joining Inter Miami began circulating in early June. Overall, ticket prices for Inter Miami have experienced a remarkable 700% jump since then, despite the team's current position at the bottom of the standings.

Also Read: ‘Today that dream came true’: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in historic move

Messi's signing with Inter Miami has captivated fans not only on the field but off it as well. In a recent unveiling event, Messi expressed his enthusiasm about being in Miami, stating his unwavering commitment to competing, winning, and aiding the club's growth.

The "Messi mania" has even extended beyond the realm of football. Hard Rock Cafe unveiled its exclusive "Messi Chicken Sandwich," featuring a delectable Milanese-style fried chicken breast topped with melted provolone. Fans can now savour this culinary creation at Hard Rock Cafe's hotels and restaurants, the publication added.

Lionel Messi earlier took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the warm welcome he received during his unveiling at Inter Miami. Despite the rain interrupting the event, Messi described it as a beautiful experience. He also hinted at making his debut for the club on Friday, as they face off against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Also Read: Why did Leo choose Inter Miami? How will it change football in America?

In his Instagram post, Messi conveyed his gratitude to everyone who attended the event, acknowledging the unexpected weather conditions. He expressed heartfelt thanks for the love and support he received, and he also commended the exceptional performances of the artists who braved the challenging circumstances. Messi signed off with anticipation, stating, "See you again on Friday..."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM IST
