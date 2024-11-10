Ruud van Nistelrooy concludes short spell at Manchester United with Premier League win over Leicester City

Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off his interim role at Manchester United with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the English Premier League on Sunday. Following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on October 28, the Dutch legend has been handed an interim role. Under the 48-year-old, Manchester United played four games and won three while drawing one. Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach and will officially join the team on November 11.

At Old Trafford, it was a landmark match for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international capped off his 250th appearance for the club with a brilliant solo goal. He was also presented with a framed t-shirt by the club before the kick-off.

Fernandes’ magic moment came in the 17th minute when he ran onto a back-heel from Amad Diallo and curled a low shot past Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. Manchester United doubled the lead 11 minutes later, after Victor Kristiansen scored in his own net.

With his two goals, Fernandes increased his tally to 84 goals since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. Alejandro Garnacho put the final nail in Leicester City’s coffin with a 82nd minute strike.

However, the win didn’t change Manchester United’s position in the table as they stayed 13th with 15 points from 11 games. Manchester United are three points adrift of the top five. Leicester City are 17th on eight points.

Super-sub Garnacho Coming in as a substitute, Garnacho was in action immediately. However, he lacked finishing touch and wasted few opportunities. But the Argentine made up for his wasted chances with a brilliant top corner finish.

Christian Eriksen led the counterattack with a sublime pass to Fernandes that opened up the opposition. Grabbing an assist from the skipper, Garnacho unleashed a right-footed shot that went inside the net, leaving the Leicester with no chance.